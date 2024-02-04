Live
Just In
Former Trump official Mike Gill dies after being shot by carjacker in US
Mike Gill, a former official in the Trump administration, has died, a few days after being shot during a deadly carjacking rampage in the US capital of Washington, D.C., the media reported.
Gill, who was attacked on Monday afternoon, the first of many reported in a carjacking rampage, died on Saturday, Fox News reported.
Gill, who previously served as chief of staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, was senior vice president for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council when he died.
The accused, identified as 28-year-old Artell Cunningham, entered Gill's car that was parked in the 900 block of K. Street in northwest Washington and shot Gill inside, Xinhua news agency reported.
Addressing a press conference, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said: "There were two shootings by the same suspect, calling the events an 'unthinkable tragedy'."
Cunningham was fatally shot by New Carrollton police officers on Tuesday after he allegedly moved toward them while armed at an intersection in Lanham, Maryland.
"We believe the suspect suffered from mental health issues and investigation is still underway," the police said.