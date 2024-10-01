Live
Four killed, six missing as boat sinks in Afghanistan
At least four people were killed and six others missing after a boat carrying 14 people capsised in a river in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, a local official confirmed to Xinhua news agency.
The accident occurred on Monday afternoon when the boat sank during a river crossing on the outskirts of the province's Kuz Kunar district, said Quraishi Badloon, head of the provincial information department.
Four people were rescued, while six others remained missing. Women and children were among the passengers, Badloon added.
In June, eight people lost their lives, and five others were missing after a boat carrying 26 people capsised in a river in the province
