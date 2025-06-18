Live
G7 Highlights: India, Canada Restore Diplomatic Posts; Modi Meets Mark Carney
On the sidelines the G7 summit 2025, held in Kananaskis( Canada), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney met. The two leaders agreed to the high commissioners reappointed for both nations.
Modi expressed his appreciation to Carney on the success of the G7 Summit, and India's desire to enhance bilateral relations with Canada. He said that India and Canada share many values including democracy, individual rights, and the rule law.
"I had a productive conversation in PM Modi Mark Carney meeting. India and Canada partake a deep belief in republic and freedom, as well as the rule of law. We look forward to working together to give the India- Canada relationship a boost. "There are many areas that offer enormous potential, including trade, energy and space, as well as critical minerals, fertilizers, and clean energy," Modi wrote on X.
Leaders agree on new high commissioners
India and Canada also agreed to designate a new high commissioner, in order to return to providing regular services to their citizens and businesses.
In a release, the Canadian Prime Minister's Office stated that Carney, Modi, and their respective governments stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral relations based on mutual respect, rule of law and the recognition of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the other.
The statement stated that "the leaders agreed to designate India Canada diplomatic ties, in order to return to providing regular services to the citizens and businesses of both countries."
Modi thanked Carney for inviting India to the G7 Summit. He said," It's an honor to share in such a vital global platform."" I consider myself lucky to have been suitable to visit Canada after 2015 and to connect with the people of Canada," he said.
He emphasized the heightening relationship between the nations, with Canadian investments boosting India's frugality and Indian enterprises flourishing across Canada.
PM Modi stated, " India Canada relations are important in many different ways."