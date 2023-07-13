Live
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surged check the rates on July 13, 2023
- Jaago Voter…Choose Your Leader: In a shocker to BRS, Teegala may switch over to BJP
- Srikakulam: Tekkali MLC faces wrath from own party leaders
- AP, Telangana to receive rains for three days amid surface circulation in Bay of Bengal
- Andhra Pradesh: Purandeswari to take charge today
- Niranjan distributes podu pattas to tribals
- Congress will bring dark days, says Puvvada
- Paramita Schools receives International award
- Training prog in auto driving for transgenders launched
- Congress will face farmers’ wrath’: MLA Shankar Naik
G7 rolls out plan for long-term security assistance for Ukraine
Vilnius (Lithuania): The Group of Seven industrial nations issued a joint declaration on Wednesday pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine...
Vilnius (Lithuania): The Group of Seven industrial nations issued a joint declaration on Wednesday pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine to bolster the besieged country's defenses during and after its war with Russia.
“Our solidarity will never waver,” said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, which sits with Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States to make up the G-7. The announcement, which came on the last day of a NATO summit in Vilnius. “We're going to help Ukraine build a strong, capable defense,” US President Joe Biden said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the support, saying the actions taken during the Vilnius summit would provide “much needed and meaningful success” for his country. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the G-7's arrangement makes it possible for signatories to further specify their concrete contributions to Ukraine and embed them “in a longer-term strategy which Ukraine can then rely on.”