Gaza ready to hold municipal elections: Poll body

The Palestinian Central Elections Commission (CEC) said it is ready to hold municipal elections in the Gaza Strip.

The Commission told Xinhua news agency that it is following the developments related to holding the municipal elections in the Gaza Strip.



"The Commission is ready to hold these elections if the Palestinian cabinet issues a decision specifying a date for holding it," the statement said, adding that "the cabinet has a legal mandate to call for holding it in accordance with the elections law".



The CEC statement was made after Hamas officials announced during a workshop held in Gaza on Monday with representatives of Palestinian factions' leaders and civil institutions.



During the workshop, Hamas leader Zakaria Abu Muammar voiced hope for a national consensus and widespread support for holding the municipal elections in Gaza under the supervision of the CEC.



Hamas is committed to ensuring free, fair and transparent elections, said Suhail al-Hindi, a member of the Hamas political bureau, adding that the movement "will respect the results of the elections and will support whoever wins and extend a helping hand to him".



"The municipal elections are an urgent necessity for change in institutions and services in light of the difficult circumstances in the sector," said Munzer al-Hayek, Fatah spokesman in Gaza.



Home to about 2 million people, the Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007 and is currently ruled by the Hamas.

