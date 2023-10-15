  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

H-2B limit reached for first half of 2024

H-2B limit reached for first half of 2024
x
Highlights

The US has received enough petitions to reach the Congressionally mandated cap on H-2B visas for temporary non-agricultural workers for the first half of fiscal year 2024

Washington: The US has received enough petitions to reach the Congressionally mandated cap on H-2B visas for temporary non-agricultural workers for the first half of fiscal year 2024. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said that October 11 was the final receipt date for new cap-subject H-2B worker petitions requesting an employment start date before April 1, 2024.

The new cap-subject H-2B petitions, received after October 11, 2023 that request an employment start date before April 1, 2024, will be rejected.

The immigration agency said it will continue to accept H-2B petitions that are exempt from the congressionally mandated cap, which includes current H-2B workers in the US who extend their stay, change employers, or change the terms and conditions of their employment.

It also includes, fish roe processors, fish roe technicians, and/or supervisors of fish roe processing, and workers performing labor or services in the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands and/ or Guam from November 28, 2009, until December 31, 2029.

The H-2B visas are issued for seasonal/temporary jobs which allow employers to hire skilled or unskilled workers to fulfil the shortage of workers in the US.

Currently, the H-2B cap has been set at 66,000 per fiscal year, with 33,000 for workers who begin employment in the first half of the fiscal year (October 1 - March 31) and 33,000 (plus any unused numbers from the first half of the fiscal year) for workers who begin employment in the second half of the fiscal year (April 1 - Sept 30).

Any unused numbers from the first half of the fiscal year is available for employers seeking to hire H-2B workers during the second half of the fiscal year.

The unused H-2B numbers from one fiscal year do not carry over into the next fiscal year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X