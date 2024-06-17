  • Menu
Hanjiang River in south China sees 4th flood this year

Highlights

Hanjiang River in south China's Pearl River basin flooded for the fourth time this year, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Beijing: Hanjiang River in south China's Pearl River basin flooded for the fourth time this year, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Due to heavy rainfall, the flood reached the Sanhe Dam, the river's mainstream dam in Guangdong province, at 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, with the water level reaching its warning mark of 42 metres, reported Xinhua news agency, citing the Ministry.

The river's water level is forecasted to peak on Monday noon, rising above its warning mark by nearly 6.5 metres.

Relevant authorities are leveraging water conservancy projects to mitigate flooding.

The Ministry has activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding, the lowest level in China's four-tier flood-control emergency response system, in Guangdong and maintained the same emergency level response to the flooding in Fujian province.

Both provinces fall within the Hanjiang River basin.

The Ministry said it had sent a working group to the affected areas to guide flood response work and will closely monitor the changes in the flood situation along the Hanjiang River basin.

