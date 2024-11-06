Harris or Trump?

Washington: It's voting day in the United States of America. After a bitter election campaign, the voters will either make Kamala Harris the first woman President in the country's history or deliver Donald Trump a second non-consecutive stint in the Oval office.

As polling stations open nationwide on Election Day, Democratic Vice President Harris, 60, and Republican former president Trump, 78, are dead-even in the tightest and most volatile White House race of modern times. The previous day, the bitter rivals held their final campaign events in battleground states. Harris ended her 107-day campaign in Pennsylvania, while Trump spoke in Michigan — where he has ended three of his presidential campaigns.

They spent the final day of the campaign frenziedly working to get their supporters out to the polls and trying to win over any last undecided voters, in the swing states expected to decide the outcome.

The polls are open in almost all states, including the seven battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Millions of registered voters came out to cast their ballots across the nation. The battleground states are expected to be pivotal to the path to victory.

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are going head-to-head in a race that remains too close to call. Harris and Trump each need at least 270 electoral votes to win.

Harris and Trump tied with three votes each in the tiny New Hampshire community of Dixville Notch, which opened and closed its poll just after midnight in a decades-old tradition.

More than 74 million votes have already been cast nationwide — almost half of the total number of votes cast in 2020 — in the form of mail-in ballots or early in-person voting.