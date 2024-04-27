  • Menu
Harvey Weinstein's landmark #MeToo rape conviction overturned

Harvey Weinstein's landmark #MeToo rape conviction overturned
New York: New York's highest court on Thursday overturned Harvey Weinstein 's 2020 rape conviction, reversing a landmark ruling of the #MeToo era in...

New York: New York's highest court on Thursday overturned Harvey Weinstein 's 2020 rape conviction, reversing a landmark ruling of the #MeToo era in determining the trial judge improperly allowed women to testify about allegations against the ex-movie mogul that weren't part of the case.

Weinstein, 72, will remain imprisoned because he was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape. But the New York ruling reopens a painful chapter in America's reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures — an era that began in 2017 with a flood of allegations against Weinstein.

