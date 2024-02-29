Live
- Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea against notification imposing restrictions on women for change of surname
- Telangana Food Lab Confirms Contaminated Chocolate
- 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba': Kanika Dhillon unmasks the real Dinesh Pandit
- New investments in semiconductor chips will remain in Asia but moving away from China: Moody's Analytics
- IndiaTech partners T9L to launch early-stage incubation programme for startups
- K’taka CM accepts controversial caste census report ahead of Lok Sabha elections
- Cabinet approves Rs 150 crore to set up global big cat alliance
- X App Audio and Video Calling Functionality Explained
- 12-member panel to supervise inventory of Ratna Bhandar
- Demystifying debt funds: A guide to secure investments
Just In
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Indonesia
Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Thursday inundated 34 roads, causing traffic disruptions and evacuation of residents in some areas of the city, according to authorities.
Jakarta: Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Thursday inundated 34 roads, causing traffic disruptions and evacuation of residents in some areas of the city, according to authorities.
The floodwater depths ranged from 15 centimeters to over 50 centimeters, according to the Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency.
Indonesia's weather agency on Thursday issued a warning for potential heavy rains across the capital of Jakarta and its satellite cities for the next eight days.
Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) meteorology deputy head Guswanto said in a statement that heavy rains and strong winds could hit Jakarta and its satellites, including Bogor, Depok and Bekasi, between March 1 and March 8, Xinhua news agency reported.
He said an increase in rainfall in Jakarta, home to around 10 million inhabitants, has been observed since Tuesday with rainfall with extreme intensity happening in the northern areas of the city, such as Kelapa Gading and Tanjung Priok.
"BMKG will continue to monitor weather conditions and changes based on the latest data," Guswanto said, calling on the public to remain alert.