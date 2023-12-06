Hostages require regular medical care, says Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Tel Aviv: Representatives of the Families and the Hostage Families' Headquarters in a letter to members of the Israeli Security Cabinet said that at least one-third of the hostages suffer from underlying medical conditions that require regular medical care.

The letter said, "We have received solid intelligence that there are hostages whose condition has deteriorated and who are now in immediate danger of life due to untreated injuries or illnesses. We demand that you take urgent action, using your initiative and creativity, to reach a deal for the immediate release of all the hostages."

The letter includes expert testimony provided by Hagai Levine, Head of the medical team at the Hostage Families Headquarters.

His testimony is based on first-hand accounts given to cabinet members on Tuesday by some of the released hostages regarding the condition of those still in captivity.

The lack of proper treatment for these conditions poses, in many cases, an immediate mortal danger, and in other cases a risk of irreversible complications such as stroke or heart attack, the letter sent by the families asked.

Many hostages suffer from injuries sustained during or after the abduction, including gunshot wounds, loss of limbs, shrapnel wounds, among others.

The letter said, "Untreated injuries pose a mortal danger, risk of complications and permanent disability, acute and chronic pain, and inhuman suffering."

"Some have undergone inhuman atrocities. Many have not received proper medical care for their condition."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum in the letter said, "We have received solid intelligence that there are hostages whose condition has deteriorated and who are now in immediate mortal danger due to untreated injuries or illnesses. The lack of care endangers their lives, and it appears some hostages have already paid for it with their lives."

The letter also added that some of the hostages underwent torture and physical and/or mental abuse. Isolation from the outside world and that this endangers their physical and mental health.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum in the letter also said: "Based on the released hostages, it was learned that some were criminally neglected with harm to human dignity."

In concluding the letter, family members of the hostages said: "Based on this data, we demand that you take urgent action, using your initiative and creativity, to reach a deal for the immediate release of all the hostages. For them, every additional day in captivity is a real danger to their lives. It is your responsibility to bring everyone home safe and sound!"