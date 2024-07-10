  • Menu
Huge disappointment: Says Zelenskyy as Modi meets Putin

Kyiv: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday expressed ‘huge disappointment’, calling it a ‘devastating blow to peace efforts’.

Speaking about an attack on a children's hospital in the capital Kyiv, Zelenskyy said, "In Ukraine today, 37 people were killed, three of whom were children, and 170 were injured, including 13 children, as a result of Russia’s brutal missile strike. A Russian missile struck the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, targeting young cancer patients. Many were buried under the rubble."

"It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day," he wrote in a post on X.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Moscow. Addressing the Indian diaspora on Tuesday, Modi called Russia "India's all-weather and reliable friend". He also hailed his "friend" Putin in working towards the partnership between the two countries.

