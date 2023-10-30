Hundreds of patients, people stuck in Gaza: UN

Gaza: Hundreds of patients and people are stuck in hospitals in the north of Gaza and are physically unable to move south, UN agency for Palestinian refugees in the territory has said.

As doctors and other charities have claimed, Tom White, Director of UNRWA Affairs, said that it is impossible to move patients from hospitals like Al-Quds in northern Gaza, BBC reported.

On Sunday Israel asked the doctors to evacuate the hospital while strikes continue nearby.

"Many people in the north are seeking shelter in UNRWA schools, they're seeking shelter in hospitals," said White, adding that there are hundreds and hundreds of patients that can't be moved."

Many people in the north - not only patients - also "can't move because they physically do not have the transportation, they do not have the means", White said.

People are hungry, thirsty and scared. They are living off pieces of bread and canned food, he said.