'I am supposed to be dead': Trump recounts attempt on his life at a rally

Washington: Former US president Donald Trump said he is “supposed to be dead” and went on to describe the attempt on his life as a “surreal” experience. “I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” he said in one of his first interviews after a gunman opened fire at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, killing a spectator and wounding two.



The former president’s right ear was grazed by a bullet in the shooting.



“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” Trump told the New York Post en route to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention. He also praised the secret service agents responsible for killing the shooter.

“They took him out with one shot right between the eyes…They did a fantastic job,” he said. “It’s surreal for all of us.” Speaking about the moment he raised his fist in the air after the gun attack, he said: “I just wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot.”