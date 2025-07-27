Immigration is killing europe, says Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned that “immigration was killing Europe” as he arrived in Scotland for a weekend visit to meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The US leader claimed the continent risked ceasing to exist if the “invasion” of migrants continued unchecked.

Speaking to reporters after stepping off Air Force One, Trump urged Europe to take decisive action on immigration. “There are a couple of things I could say, but on immigration, you’ve got to get your act together. You won’t have Europe anymore,” he stated. He went on to say, “You know, last month we had nobody entering our country. We shut it down. We took out a lot of bad people that got there when Biden. Biden was a total stiff when he allowed it to happen. But you’re allowing it to happen to your countries. And you’ve got to stop this horrible invasion. This immigration is killing Europe.”

Starmer has echoed similar concerns, recently warning that Britain could “become an island of strangers” without stricter immigration measures. His government has introduced policies aimed at tightening border controls.

According to United Nations data, approximately 87 million international migrants were living in Europe in 2020.

Earlier this month, France and Britain signed a reciprocal migrant return agreement to curb the number of small boats crossing the English Channel.

Italy has taken a firm position on immigration, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declaring that she will not permit the nation to become “Europe’s refugee camp.” Trump, who described Scotland as a “very special place,” is in the country to open a second golf course in honour of his Scottish-born mother. He is also scheduled for a state visit to the UK from September 17 to 19.