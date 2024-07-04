Live
In a first, Canada appoints woman as army chief
Ottawa: Canada named a woman as country's top soldier for the first time ever on Wednesday, continuing a push by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to appointment women to the most senior jobs. Lt Gen Jennie Carignan, in charge of efforts to stamp out ingrained sexism and misconduct in the armed forces, will take over on July 18 as chief of the defense staff.
Carignan, originally a military engineer, has commanded troops in Afghanistan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iraq and Syria during her 35 years in the army.
