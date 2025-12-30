In New Year message issued 1st time also in Hindi, UN chief calls for prioritising development over military

United Nations: Warning that the world is surrounded by “chaos and uncertainty”, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his New Year message that was also issued in a Hindi version for the first time, appealed for prioritising development aid over military spending.

“On this new year, let’s resolve to get our priorities straight.”, he said. “A safer world begins by investing more in fighting poverty and less in fighting wars".

"Peace must prevail,” he declared.

As the Indian government makes efforts to promote the use of Hindi at the UN, the secretary-general's New Year message was also issued as a text in the language for the first time.

The video of Guterres delivering a message also had a version with Hindi subtitles.

Guterres painted a stark picture of the world in retreat from the “very principles that bind us together as a human family” and where people are clamouring for action by their leaders.

“As we enter the new year, the world stands at a crossroads,” he said. “Chaos and uncertainty surround us. Division. Violence. Climate breakdown. And systemic violations of international law”.

“People everywhere are asking: Are leaders even listening? Are they ready to act?” he said.

“Global military spending has soared to $2.7 trillion, growing by almost 10 per cent” -- 13 times more than all development aid, equivalent to the entire Gross Domestic Product of Africa, he said, making the case for increasing development aid.

“In 2026, I call on leaders everywhere: Get serious. Choose people and planet over pain,” said Guterres, who will end his role as the head of the UN next year.

India, which has been promoting the use of Hindi at the UN by underwriting the expenses so far to the tune of $6.8 million, signed a memorandum of understanding in February renewing the “Hindi@UN Project” for five years.

Under the MOU signed by Permanent Representative P. Harish and Under-Secretary-General Melissa Fleming, India has pledged $1.5 million per year for the project.