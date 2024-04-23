India 2nd largest source country for new US citizens

Washington: India emerged as the second-largest source country for new United States citizens, with 65,960 Indians officially becoming US citizens in the fiscal year 2022, according to the latest Congressional report by the independent Congressional Research Service (CRS). This positions India just behind Mexico, the leading source country for new American citizens.

The US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey data indicates that in 2022, approximately 46 million foreign-born individuals resided in the United States, making up around 14 percent of the country’s total population of 333 million. Of this foreign-born population, 24.5 million—or about 53 percent—reported their status as naturalized citizens.

In its “US Naturalization Policy” report dated April 15, CRS revealed that in the fiscal year 2022, 969,380 individuals became naturalized US citizens. “Individuals born in Mexico represented the largest number of naturalizations, followed by persons from India, Philippines, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic,” the report noted. Among these, Mexico accounted for 128,878 new US citizens, while the Philippines had 53,413, Cuba had 46,913, and the Dominican Republic had 34,525. The data also showed that as of 2023, the foreign-born American population from India totaled 2,831,330, which makes India the second-largest source of foreign-born Americans after Mexico’s 10,638,429.