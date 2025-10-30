Live
- Tanush Kotian leads charge with 4-83 as South Africa A conclude Day 1 for 299/9
- Mohammed Azharuddin to Become Telangana Minister: Oath Ceremony on Friday at Raj Bhavan
- Indian boxers shine at Asian Youth Games with record medal haul
- Hyundai Verna Sedan Car - Pros and Cons
- Executive MBA Revolution: IIMs Lead India's ₹2,090-Crore Management Education Boom
- McDonald’s Opens Its Largest Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad’s HITEC City
- Zoho’s Arattai Nears WhatsApp-Level Privacy: End-to-End Encryption in Final Testing Phase, Confirms Sridhar Vembu
- CM Khandu highlights Arunachal's vast potential driven by natural wealth, craftsmanship
- Teresita — The Cartel Queen of Cocktail Lovers Debuts in Indiranagar
- Bengaluru Police launches ‘e-Accident Report’ feature in BTP ASTraM app for easy filing of minor accident complaints
India and South Africa deepen cultural ties during Shekhawat's visit
Johannesburg: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting with South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture...
Johannesburg: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting with South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie on the sidelines of the 4th G20 Culture Working Group Meet in Zimbali, near Durban on Thursday. He expressed India and South Africa's commitment to deepen ties through an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral cultural cooperation.
In a statement shared on X, Shekhawat stated, "Held productive bilateral talks with H.E. Mr. Gayton McKenzie, Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture, South Africa, on the sidelines of the 4th G20 Culture Working Group Meet. India and South Africa share historic bonds rooted in Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy & are committed to deepening ties through an MoU on bilateral cultural cooperation."
On Wednesday, Shekhawat participated in the 4th G20 Cultural Working Group Plenary Meeting under South Africa’s G20 Presidency. He stated that India continues to champion global cultural cooperation, foster dialogue and showcase rich cultural heritage as a guiding for a shared global future.
"Attended the 4th G20 Cultural Working Group Plenary Meeting under South Africa’s G20 Presidency. The forum brings together cultural leaders from major economies to deliberate on key issues shaping the global cultural landscape. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, India continues to champion global cultural cooperation, foster dialogue, and showcase our rich civilizational heritage as a guiding force for a shared global future," Shekhawat posted on X.
During the meeting, the leaders adopted KwaDukuza Declaration on Culture, which outlines a collective framework for cooperation in preserving cultural heritage, promoting creative industries, and fostering cultural diversity and dialogue among member countries.
A statement released by South African government following the meeting stated, "Today marks the successful conclusion of the 4th G20 Culture Working Group Ministerial Meeting held at Zimbali around KwaDukuza in KwaZulu Natal province. The meeting culminated in the adoption of the KwaDukuza Declaration on Culture, which outlines a collective framework for cooperation in preserving cultural heritage, promoting creative industries, and fostering cultural diversity and dialogue among member countries."
South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, who hosted the meeting, commended the G20 member states for the collaboration and recognition of culture as a vital pillar of inclusive development and global unity. He stressed that the Declaration captures the spirit and substance of the collective work of the G20 nations and will provide a blueprint positioning culture as catalysts for socio-economic development.
The Consul General of India in Durban Niteen Yeola also hosted a dinner in Durban, which was attended by the visiting minister and members of the Indian diaspora.
Sharing pictures from the dinner on his social media platform X, Shekhawat stated, "Consul General Shri Niteen Yeola hosted a delightful dinner in Durban, bringing together members of the vibrant Indian diaspora. Their warmth and commitment to strengthening India–South Africa relations are truly heartening."