India assumes UNSC presidency

United Nations: As India on Sunday assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Russia congratulated and said it is "truly impressed". While France said it is committed to working with India on strategic issues--maritime security and counter-terrorism.

India took over the presidency from France. Ambassador of India to United Nations, TS Tirumurti thanked France Permanent Representative to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, for steering the UN Security Council for the month of July.

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev wrote, "Truly impressed with the agenda, which embraces pressing global issues including maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism".

"Delighted that India is today taking over #UNSC presidency from France. We are committed to working with India on strategic issues as maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism, and upholding a rules-based, multilateral system to face today's many ongoing crises," Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain tweeted.

This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. The two-year tenure of India as a non-permanent member of the UNSC began on January 1, 2021.