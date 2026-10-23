India, Italy discuss institutionalising naval engagements, deepening operational cooperation

New Delhi: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan held a meeting with the Italian Navy's Chief of Staff Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto in New Delhi on Friday, with discussions held on institutionalising navy-to-navy engagements, deepening operational cooperation, expanding multilateral cooperation on shared maritime security priorities and strengthening professional exchanges.

The discussions were held after Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto was received by Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns in New Delhi.

"Adm Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, Chief of Staff, Italian Navy, on an official visit to India, was received by Adm Krishna Swaminathan, CNS, and accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns, New Delhi. Building on the momentum of the India–Italy Special Strategic Partnership, discussions focused on: Institutionalising Navy-to-Navy engagements, including bilateral naval exercises and Staff Talks," Indian Navy Spokesperson posted on X.

"Deepening operational cooperation through enhanced maritime interactions and interoperability. Expanding multilateral cooperation on shared maritime security priorities. Strengthening professional exchanges through training and sharing of best practices," the spokesperson added.

Earlier on October 21, the Italian Navy's Multi-Purpose Combat Ship (MPCS) 'Giovanni delle Bande Nere' arrived in Mumbai, as part of the Italian Navy’s operational deployment in the Indo-Pacific. Consul General of Italy in Mumbai, Walter Ferrara, welcomed the vessel in Mumbai.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Italy's Consulate General in Mumbai stated, "Consul General Walter Ferrara welcomed the Italian Navy’s Multi-Purpose Combat Ship (MPCS) “Giovanni delle Bande Nere” during her port call in Mumbai. The vessel’s visit is part of the Italian Navy’s operational deployment in the Indo-Pacific, promoting naval diplomacy, international cooperation and Italy’s excellence in defence technology and innovation."

"The visit also highlights Italy’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with partner navies, protecting maritime communication lines and safeguarding freedom of navigation. A heartfelt thank you to the crew of the Giovanni delle Bande Nere for this opportunity to celebrate the enduring friendship and cooperation between Italy and India," it added.

On October 7, Italy and India concluded discussions on a wide gamut of areas of cooperation in counter terrorism and organised crime, including drug trafficking and the emerging regional and global terrorist threats.

The talks were held during the sixth meeting of the India-Italy Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime and the second meeting of the India-Italy Permanent Task Force on Countering Financing of Terrorism held in New Delhi on October 6-7, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

The meetings were co-chaired by Suhel Ajaz Khan, MEA's Additional Secretary on Counter Terrorism and Paolo Mari, Joint Secretary for G7-G20, Transnational Threats and Integrated Strategy, Directorate General for Political Affairs and International Security at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy. Counter terrorism agencies from both countries participated in the meetings.

"Condemning terrorism in all and its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, the two sides reiterated their condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025," read the MEA statement.

"Reaffirming the need for strengthening cooperation in effectively countering the misuse of new and emerging technologies including information, communication and financial technologies for terrorist purposes, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen capacity building and information exchange to counter the emerging and non-traditional threats," it added.