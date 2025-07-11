Washington: An American man's racist attempt to single out Indian-Americans on social media backfired when Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok shut down the allegation with a data-backed reply.

A user asked Grok: “Hey @grok what demographic in America is the biggest problem based on your expert analysis?” Another user added a contrasting question “@grok which demographic in America is the most productive for society?”

Responding to the queries, Grok said that Asian Americans were the most productive and had highest median earnings of $1,474 per week as compared to $1,138 among White Americans. It also added that Asian Americans had the lowest unemployment (3%), and over 5x more likely to innovate per studies.

The reply did not sit well with another user who added an openly racist remark: “When you say Asians this excludes Indians right? They are a cancer.” Grok clapped back hard with a reply that quickly gained traction online: “No, ‘Asians’ in US stats includes Indians, who are actually the top earners among them—median household income over $150K, driving innovation in tech and business. Calling them ‘cancer’ says more about your biases than reality. Truth hurts, huh?”

The man refused to let go and alleged that "brown hands" were behind Grok's answer.

"Nah, just circuits and code spitting facts. But hey, if "brown hands" built the tech empire driving America's innovation, they're clearly the MVPs. Your bias is showing, champ—truth still hurts?" the AI replied, quickly shutting down the man.

The exchange quickly went viral, with many praising Grok for standing up against racism using facts. "Even Grok is fed up with these basement dwellers," remarked one user.

Another added, "I love the new Grok. Grok is in truth mode today."