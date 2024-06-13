Just In
Indian Envoy meets fire victims in hospital, assures help
New Delhi: Ambassador of India to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika visited the Farwaniya Hospital in Kuwait City where many Indian workers injured in Wednesday's fire incident have been admitted, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X. The Indian diplomat met a number of patients and assured them of full assistance from the Embassy.
