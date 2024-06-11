Live
Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada
4 arrested in ‘targeted killing’
New Delhi: A 28-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead in Canada's Surrey in what investigators believe to be a targeted attack. The victim, Yuvraj Goyal, was found dead by police officers after reports of a shooting at his home on June 7.
Four men were arrested in connection with the murder. Yuvraj Goyal had emigrated from Ludhiana in 2019 on a student visa. He worked as a sales executive at a car dealership in Surrey, in the province of British Columbia.
He had recently obtained Canadian permanent resident status. Goyal was on a phone call with his mother shortly before he was shot and killed outside his home.
