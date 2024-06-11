  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada

Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada
x
Highlights

4 arrested in ‘targeted killing’

New Delhi: A 28-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead in Canada's Surrey in what investigators believe to be a targeted attack. The victim, Yuvraj Goyal, was found dead by police officers after reports of a shooting at his home on June 7.

Four men were arrested in connection with the murder. Yuvraj Goyal had emigrated from Ludhiana in 2019 on a student visa. He worked as a sales executive at a car dealership in Surrey, in the province of British Columbia.

He had recently obtained Canadian permanent resident status. Goyal was on a phone call with his mother shortly before he was shot and killed outside his home.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X