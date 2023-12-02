Live
- TTD hailed for launching Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Visesha Homam
- Factual report to be submitted on Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency to high command: Minister Zameer
- SCR to extend special train services
- Vijayawada: 9-day training programme concludes at ALC
- HC issues non-bailable warrants against MPDO & GP secretary for non-compliance of orders
- Uneasy calm on EFLU campus; questions raised over safety of girls
- People looking for right opportunity stumped all: Prof. Kodanda
- Visakhapatnam: ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ commences at NSTL
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 02 December, 2023
- SCR to temporarily cancel and divert few trains
Indian student found dead in London river
London: A 23-Indian student who went missing in the UK last month has been found dead in the river Thames here. Mitkumar Patel arrived in the UK for higher studies in September and was reported missing on November 17. The Metropolitan Police discovered his body in the river Thames near the Canary Wharf area of east London on November 21 and was declared dead by paramedics. “The death is not believed to be suspicious,” the Met Police said.
