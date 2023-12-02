  • Menu
Indian student found dead in London river

Indian student found dead in London river
London: A 23-Indian student who went missing in the UK last month has been found dead in the river Thames here. Mitkumar Patel arrived in the UK for higher studies in September and was reported missing on November 17. The Metropolitan Police discovered his body in the river Thames near the Canary Wharf area of east London on November 21 and was declared dead by paramedics. “The death is not believed to be suspicious,” the Met Police said.

