Indonesia reports 6,462 new Covid cases

Indonesia reports 6,462 new Covid cases (Photo/IANS)

Jakarta: The Covid-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,462 within one day to 1,223,930, even as the country's death toll touched 33,367, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 6,792 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,032,065, Xinhua reported.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,879 new cases, West Java 947, Central Java 881, East Java 432 and East Kalimantan 362.

No more new positive cases were found in three provinces, namely Aceh, West Kalimantan and Maluku.

