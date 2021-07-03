Indonesia to deploy 53K personnel for emergency restrictions

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has decided to deploy 53,000 personnel for emergency community activity restrictions (locally known as PPKM) to be imposed in Java and Bali from July 3 to 20, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Inspector General Imam Sugianto said that the joint force consists of 21,000 policemen and 32,000 soldiers, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The joint force was expected to ensure that the emergency PPKM would run effectively and meet the target, Sugianto added.

The Indonesian government decided to impose an emergency PPKM as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to surge following the entry of the more contagious Delta variant.