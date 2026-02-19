In the latest Iran US tensions news, satellite pictures show that Iran has built a large concrete shield at a sensitive Iran military site, possibly to protect it from air attacks. The structure sits at the Parchin military complex southeast of Tehran, a site that was damaged in past conflicts and is seen as important to Iran’s defence infrastructure. Experts say soil has been piled over the concrete to hide and strengthen it. Satellite images also show that Iran has buried tunnel entrances at other nuclear sites and repaired damaged missile bases, as part of broader Iran military buildup 2026.

When the tension between Washington and Tehran remained high, these fortification efforts came. The US has increased its military strength in the Middle East. They said that they will take proper action if any diplomatic talks fail.

The images also reveal that Iran is trying to strengthen other nuclear and military facilities for itself. For example, Natanz and Isfahan. They have been buried to make it harder to hit. These actions by the government have boosted security for Iran's nuclear work. Political leaders are watching over this matter closely to avoid any future conflicts with them.

Overall, the Tehran defense news reflects how preparations to protect Iran’s military and nuclear sites are growing, even as diplomacy continues under pressure from the United States and other global powers.