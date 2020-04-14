Iran Says Virus Deaths Drop Below 100 For First Time In Month

Iran said on Tuesday that the number of lives lost in the country to the novel coronavirus dropped to double figures for the first time in one month.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 98 deaths from the COVID-19 disease were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 4,683.

"Unfortunately, we lost 98 of our compatriots infected with the disease.But after a month of waiting, this is the first day that the death toll has been double figures," he told a televised news conference.