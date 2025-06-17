Iranian missiles hit US Embassy in Israel

Tel Aviv: The Embassy of the United States in Tel Aviv was temporarily closed after the building suffered massive damage following an Iranian missile strike on Sunday night, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee confirmed on Monday. Even as no injuries or casualties were reported among US diplomatic staff, latest videos on social media showed the consulate building was damaged by the explosions.

Mike Huckabee took to X and said, “Our US Embassy in Israel and Consulate will officially remain closed today as shelter in place still in effect. Some minor damage from concussions of Iranian missile hits near Embassy Branch in Tel Aviv but no injuries to US personnel.”

The fresh videos from the damaged buildings in Tel Aviv showed glass and windowpanes broken by the missile attack near the building. The staff of the embassy were asked to take shelter in safe places, adhering to emergency protocols.

It should be noted that the missile attack near the American embassy marks the first direct threat to US diplomatic missions in the region as hostilities between Israel and Iran escalated.

Iran fired a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday, triggering air raid sirens across the country as emergency services reported at least five killed and dozens more wounded in the fourth day of open warfare between the regional foes that showed no sign of slowing.

Iran announced it had launched some 100 missiles and vowed further retaliation for Israel’s sweeping attacks on its military and nuclear infrastructure, which have killed at least 224 people in the country since last Friday.

Israel said so far 24 people have been killed and more than 500 injured as Iran launched more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones. In response the Israeli military said fighter jets had struck 10 command centres in Tehran belonging to Iran’s Quds Force, an elite arm of its Revolutionary Guard that conducts military and intelligence operations outside Iran.