Iran's leader extends condolences for Hamas leader's death
Iran's Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday expressed condolences over the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip.
In a message published on his website, the Iranian leader described Sinwar as a "hero, warrior and commander... who was a shining figure of resistance and struggle."
He said Sinwar stood against the "cruel and aggressive enemy with a will of steel and slapped it with wisdom and courage".
Khamenei said Sinwar left behind "the irreparable blow of October 7 in the region's history," adding that he "attained martyrdom with honour and pride."
Iran's leader assured that although Sinwar's loss was "painful for the resistance front," the front would continue advancing without slowing down, Xinhua news agency reported.
He noted that Iran would, as always, stand by and support the resistance fighters.