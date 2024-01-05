Israel announces suspension of military operations in parts of Rafah

Jerusalem: The Israeli military announced on Friday that "for humanitarian reasons" it will suspend military operations in the Tel al-Sultan district of Rafah city in the Gaza Strip from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time to facilitate supplies.

Starting from Friday, the Salah al-Din Road, which runs from north to south in the Gaza Strip, will be closed, and the Rashid Road along the Mediterranean Sea will be open, Xinhua news agency reported.

From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, residents in northern Gaza can walk or drive to the southern region.