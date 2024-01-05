Live
- Purnakumbha Awards to Telugu eminent persons
- Over 1.7 L cases addressed, managed by DCW in 8 yrs: Swati Maliwal
- SC Collegium recommends appointment of judicial officer as Chhattisgarh HC judge
- Roads or Kambla Track?
- Bihar's 12-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes his Ranji Trophy debut against Mumbai
- Indonesia's Minangkabau airport closes as Marapi volcano erupts
- Liberian-flagged vessel reports hijack, Indian Navy ship responds to SOS, commandos rescue crew
- SEBI tightens short selling rules
- Israel announces suspension of military operations in parts of Rafah
- ED raids Rohit R. Pawar’s Baramati Agro in money-laundering case
Just In
Israel announces suspension of military operations in parts of Rafah
Highlights
The Israeli military announced on Friday that "for humanitarian reasons" it will suspend military operations in the Tel al-Sultan district of Rafah city in the Gaza Strip from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time to facilitate supplies.
Jerusalem: The Israeli military announced on Friday that "for humanitarian reasons" it will suspend military operations in the Tel al-Sultan district of Rafah city in the Gaza Strip from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time to facilitate supplies.
Starting from Friday, the Salah al-Din Road, which runs from north to south in the Gaza Strip, will be closed, and the Rashid Road along the Mediterranean Sea will be open, Xinhua news agency reported.
From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, residents in northern Gaza can walk or drive to the southern region.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS