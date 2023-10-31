  • Menu
Israel continues Gaza offensive, hits hundreds of Hamas target

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said that Israeli military attacked "hundreds" of Hamas targets overnight.

Israel said it's focusing on northern Gaza but continues to strike all parts of the Strip, IDF spokesperson Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said at a briefing Tuesday, CNN reported.

Israel said it's focusing on northern Gaza but continues to strike all parts of the Strip, IDF spokesperson Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said at a briefing Tuesday, CNN reported.

On Monday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had rejected calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying "this is a time for war".

Israel has been bombing Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attacks in which 1,400 people were killed and at least 239 people kidnapped as hostages.

More than 8,500 people have been killed since Israel's retaliatory bombing, Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza said.

