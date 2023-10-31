Live
- R.R. Swain takes over as new DGP of J&K
- PM Modi participates in event marking culmination of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign
- Human activities making Earth’s air, soil and freshwater 'saltier': Study
- Zee Kutumbam Awards Part-2 will showcase a Night of Heartwarming Moments and Outstanding Performances
- LB Nagar BRS candidates meets walkers association in Mansoorabad division
- What is Halloween and why is it celebrated in India? Origins, traditions and celebration ideas
- BRS, BJP looted Rs 1 lakh crore in Kaleshwaram project: Rahul Gandhi
- SC issues notice to Centre on Umar Khalid's plea challenging validity of UAPA
- Death toll in ArcelorMittal Temirtau mining company fire rises to 45
- Delhi court acquits daughters of former IAS officer in disproportionate assets case
Just In
Israel continues Gaza offensive, hits hundreds of Hamas target
Highlights
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said that Israeli military attacked "hundreds" of Hamas targets overnight.
Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said that Israeli military attacked "hundreds" of Hamas targets overnight.
Israel said it's focusing on northern Gaza but continues to strike all parts of the Strip, IDF spokesperson Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said at a briefing Tuesday, CNN reported.
On Monday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had rejected calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying "this is a time for war".
Israel has been bombing Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attacks in which 1,400 people were killed and at least 239 people kidnapped as hostages.
More than 8,500 people have been killed since Israel's retaliatory bombing, Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS