Israel, Hamas begin cease-fire; Set stage for hostage release

Deir al-Balah (Gaza Strip): A four-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas began Friday, allowing sorely needed aid to start flowing into Gaza and setting the stage for the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. There were no reports of fighting in the hours after the truce began.

The deal offered some relief for Gaza's 2.3 million people, who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment and dwindling supplies of basic necessities, as well as for families in Israel worried about loved ones taken captive during Hamas' Oct 7 attack, which triggered the war.

The first exchange Friday afternoon would involve swapping 39 Palestinian prisoners - 24 women, including some convicted of attempted murder for attacks on Israeli forces, and 15 teenagers jailed for offences like throwing stones - for 13 Israeli hostages, Palestinian authorities said. The truce raised hopes of eventually winding down the conflict.