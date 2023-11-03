Live
- Delhi Police foil jewellery shop heist bid, arrest 11 criminals with weapons
- AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves SC against HC order upholding his arrest by ED
- Economic circumstances shouldn't lead to dowry deaths: Delhi High Court
- RBI fines PNB, Federal Bank, Mercedes Financial Services for breach of rules
- Conman posing as CBI official nabbed accepting bribe in Nagpur
- Nagarjuna unveils ‘Shantala’second single
- Viewers connect with ‘Sarvam Sakthi Mayam’ characters- Director Pradeep Maddali
- EFLU holds talk on Gender Stereotypes, Language
- This week's Scholarships For Students
- Minister Priyank Kharge Eyes CM Post? Contradictions Arise Amidst Siddaramaiah's Firm Stand
Just In
Israel Justice Ministry mulls constituting special court to try Hamas militants
The Israel Justice Ministry is mulling to introduce a legislation to constitute a special court for trying Hamas militants who were arrested after the October 7 unprecedented attack launched by the terrorist group on the Jewish nation.
Tel Aviv: The Israel Justice Ministry is mulling to introduce a legislation to constitute a special court for trying Hamas militants who were arrested after the October 7 unprecedented attack launched by the terrorist group on the Jewish nation.
The judicial system will use the trials to reveal to the world the reasons behind the Hamas assault, the financiers behind the attack, as well as how it all originated.
The Israeli authorities are also keen that they present before the world as to how the terror organisation functions.
The trial of the captured Hamas militants, according to the authorities, will replicate the trial of Otto Adolf Eichman, a former Nazi officer who was captured by Israel's Mossad's intelligence agency in May 1960 in Argentina and was tried before the Supreme Court of Israel.
The highly-publicised trial of Eichman, who was close to Adolf Hitler and one of the major organisers of the Holocaust, resulted in his conviction in Jerusalem after which he was executed in 1962.
Eichman was put on trial for crimes he had committed against the Jewish people, crimes against humanity and war crimes under the Nazi regime.