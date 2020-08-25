Israel strikes Hamas tunnels in Gaza

Jerusalem: Israeli aircraft on Tuesday struck Hamas tunnels in Gaza, saying it was in response to the launch of explosive balloons from the besieged Palestinian enclave.

In the overnight attack, tanks, warplanes and others targeted military posts and an underground infrastructure belonging to Hamas, Xinhua news agency quoted a military spokesperson as saying in a statement.

"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) remains ready to operate decisively against any attempted terror activity aimed at Israeli civilians or any violation of Israeli sovereignty," the statement read.

The Hebrew-language Ha'aretz newspaper reported that a Qatari envoy was expected to arrive in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday to arrange the transfer of much-needed financing to the besieged enclave.

Since August 6, the bisieged coastal enclave has witnessed military tensions with the Israeli army, as the Palestinian youths have been restoring the launch of incendiary balloons toward Israeli cities adjacent to the strip.

As a result, Israeli warplanes have targeted dozens of military sites belonging to the Hamas movement.

Due to the balloon attacks, Israel has closed Kerem Shalom, the only commercial crossing on the country's border with the Gaza Strip, halted fuel supply and reduced the enclave's fishing zone.