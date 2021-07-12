Israeli Data Indicates Covid Vaccine not very effective after 6 Months : Few Caution, too early to Draw Conclusion

In Israel, most individuals who have been recently infected with Delta variant has got vaccinated in the month of January, 2021, this is what Health Ministry figures indicate. Few others are of opinion, that it is too early to draw any conclusion.



There exist growing correlation between vaccinated Israelis, who have got infected with Delta variant of the Coronavirus, most of these individuals where the first ones to receive the vaccine, there exists possibility that vaccine effectiveness fades over time, as per the report stated on Sunday.

However, few experts who have been working with Health ministry have cautioned that it might be too early to draw conclusions, since the sample size is very small and those individuals who got vaccinated were mostly elderly and they tend to have weaker immune system when compared to young individuals.

On Thursday, the Pfizer stated, it would seek US authorization for 3rd dose of its Covid vaccine, stated that another shot within period of 1 year would dramatically boost the immunity and might also help ward off the latest intense and worrisome Corona Virus Strain.

MiKael Dolsten, who is company's head of medical research as well as development, stated that data from Israel about recent infection among people who have been vaccinated in the month of both January as well as February indicate that, after period of 6 months, there are higher chances of risk of getting infected as there could be decline in antibodies.

The report also stated that, DR. Arik Haas of the Health Ministry's Public Health service division had recently presented the above data to the Ministry, which indicates that, there exist correlation between those who have been vaccinated early, mostly in the month of January and those who have recently infected.

The data also indicated that the vaccine has been effective in protecting these individuals from getting seriously ill.

However, many within the Health Ministry do believe that data on this matter is still inefficient to draw any conclusion, the report stated.

In Israel, those individuals whose age is above 70 years were the first one to receive the vaccine, as they are more vulnerable of getting infected by Covid-19 virus.

But Haas believes that even while controlling for age and other factors, the major reason for the renewed outbreak is that, vaccine protection fades over the period of time, hence not that Delta strain bypasses it.

The Health Ministry on Sunday stated that around 261 cases as well as 44 serious cases were reported. And when it comes to death toll, it was around 6346 after mere 5 deaths were confirmed in last few days, following almost 2 weeks, there were no fatalities.

The Ministry also stated that nearing to 5,728,526 Israelis have got at least one vaccine dose, and about 5,109,709 have been fully vaccinated.

The above news has been published in the Times of Israel