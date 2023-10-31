Live
- Raghubar Das sworn in as 26th Governor of Odisha
- For 3rd day Marathas’ pro-quota protests, arson & roadblocks rock Maha
- We are not scared, this is an act of thieves, criminals: Rahul on alleged 'state sponsored hacking' of Apple phones of Congress, Opposition leaders
- Mass prohibitory orders in Rajahmundry
- Reservation crisis: Security beefed up in Maharashtra border areas
- Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal awarded to CRPF, NIA, NCB, states police
- Men’s ODI WC: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan out of the Bangladesh clash due to concussion
- Air India to start non-stop flights between Mumbai and Melbourne from Dec 15
- Significance of multivitamins in supporting immune health
- Mahua Moitra drops case against media houses, social media platforms in cash-for-query row
Just In
Israeli-German woman Shani Louk murdered by Hamas: IDF
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday confirmed that the Israeli-German woman Shani Louk, who was abducted from Nova festival celebrations and taken to Gaza by Palestinian militant group Hamas, has been murdered.
On October 7, a shocking video of Louk emerged from Gaza in which she can be seen paraded naked by Hamas.
On October 7, a shocking video of Louk emerged from Gaza in which she can be seen paraded naked by Hamas.
The video showed passers-by thrashing her and a young boy spitted at her.
Louk's father and her cousin have confirmed that they have received an official letter from IDF and Israeli relief agency Zaka that she was brutally murdered.
The IDF informed the family that doctors have confirmed that parts of her skull were found after matching her DNA.
The letter informed that she could not have survived without the bone parts of her skull that were discovered and hence she was declared dead after consulting with two experts and a Rabbi.
The IDF and Zakka said that her abused body remained with the Hamas in Gaza.