Israeli strikes kill 12 rescuers

Beirut: An Israeli airstrike killed at least 12 Lebanese rescue workers on Thursday inside a civil defence centre in the eastern city of Baalbek,...

Beirut: An Israeli airstrike killed at least 12 Lebanese rescue workers on Thursday inside a civil defence centre in the eastern city of Baalbek, according to health and rescue officials, hours after state media in Syria said Israeli strikes in and around the capital killed at least 15 people. Lebanese emergency workers were digging through the rubble Thursday evening to search for more of their colleagues still trapped under the destroyed rescue centre, the group said in a statement.

At least three civil defence members were wounded. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Lebanon's civil defence forces have no affiliation with the militant group Hezbollah, and they provide crucial rescue and medical services in one of the world's most war-torn nations.

