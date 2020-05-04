Italy begins Phase 2 of lockdown de-escalation

Rome: Italy on Monday began Phase 2 of its COVID-19 lockdown de-escalation, which will see some measures easing and the restart activities.

Manufacturing of products like textiles and fashion items, construction and the wholesale trade linked to active sectors will resume activities with 4.4 million people expected to return to work, reports Efe news.

However, bars and restaurants can only resume business with home deliveries or takeaways.

They are expected to reopen on June 1 if the progression of infections and deaths continues a downward trend.

Meanwhile, all shops that have not already been authorized to operate (currently food, personal hygiene, kiosks, pharmacies, tobacconists, bookstores, children's and baby clothing stores, and plant and flower shops are the only open shops), will remain closed until May 198.

The government has also allowed people to visit relatives, although a ban on gathering remains in place. The measure however, excludes friends.

The de-escalation comes as Italy, one of worst hit countries in Europe, has registered 210,717 COVID-19 cases, with 28,884 deaths.