  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Italy reintroduces border checks for G7 summit

Italy reintroduces border checks for G7 summit
x
Highlights

Checks at Italy's borders are to be reintroduced in the run-up to the upcoming summit of the Group of Seven (G7) leading powers, the Italian Ministry of the Interior announced on Friday.

Rome: Checks at Italy's borders are to be reintroduced in the run-up to the upcoming summit of the Group of Seven (G7) leading powers, the Italian Ministry of the Interior announced on Friday.

The Schengen Agreement on the abolition of border checks between EU member states will be suspended at Italy's borders from June 5 to 18, the ministry said.

The G7 is an informal forum of the leaders of seven major industrialized nations: Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, Canada and the United States.

Italy currently holds the G7 presidency and is due to host the summit from June 13 to 15 in Borgo Egnazia in its southern region of Apulia.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X