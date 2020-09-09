ITBP deploys female doctors at forward locations in Ladakh      

Ladakh: For the first time, the Indo-Tibet Border Police has sent female doctors to forward operating locations in Ladakh. From sending troops from Leh to taking care of them at the forward locations, the ITBP female doctors have given all kinds of charge.

Considering the tensed situation at the border, ITBP has changed its standard operating procedure (SOP), which did not allow any female officer to be deployed at such locations.

The department, irrespective of gender, has sent female doctors and other staff a few weeks ago. The officials claimed that earlier, only male doctors were sent to the forward locations near to the Line of Actual Control. According to the ITBP top officials in Leh, female officers are now deployed at the border area to take care of troops along with other para-medics.

China's People's Liberation Army has confirmed that five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by them and their handing over process to Indian authorities is being worked out, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday.

The five youths had gone missing on Friday from the Sino-Indian border in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

"China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out," Rijiju tweeted.

India on Tuesday refuted reports published in Chinese media that Indian troops "illegally crossed" the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Pangong Tso and said the comments attributed to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are "false".According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), "We have seen reports in Chinese state media, including in China Daily and Huanqiu Shibao (Global Times), which had attributed some comments to NSA Shri Ajit Doval. These reports are completely false and are not based on facts. We urge the media to refrain from such speculative reporting."On Monday, the Chinese government-owned Global Times had claimed that Indian troops "illegally crossed" the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Pangong Tso on Monday and accordingly Chinese troops were forced to take "countermeasures" to stabilise the situation.