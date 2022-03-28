  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

Jaishankar hands over Radar System to Maldives

Jaishankar hands over Radar System to Maldives
x
Highlights

S Jaishankar on Sunday formally handed over the Coastal Radar System to the Maldives Chief of Defence Force Maj Gen Abdulla Shamaal

Male: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday formally handed over the Coastal Radar System to the Maldives Chief of Defence Force Maj Gen Abdulla Shamaal as he described it as a fine example of India's SAGAR and Neighbourhood First policies.

The Coastal Radar System, which is already operational and comprises 10 radar stations, will contribute in enhancing maritime security for the Maldives and for the entire region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X