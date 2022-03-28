Jaishankar hands over Radar System to Maldives

Male: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday formally handed over the Coastal Radar System to the Maldives Chief of Defence Force Maj Gen Abdulla Shamaal as he described it as a fine example of India's SAGAR and Neighbourhood First policies.

The Coastal Radar System, which is already operational and comprises 10 radar stations, will contribute in enhancing maritime security for the Maldives and for the entire region.