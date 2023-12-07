Japan aims to make 1st ever moon landing on Jan20

Tokyo: The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) is expected to make the first-ever landing on the lunar surface on January 20. If successful, Japan will become just the fifth country to successfully soft-land on the moon, after Russia, the US, China and India.



SLIM and X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) lifted off aboard a homegrown H-IIA rocket in Japan in September. The 2.7 metre long SLIM "is currently operating smoothly", the JAXA said in a statement.