Karachi witnesses surge in Coronavirus cases

Islamabad: Karachi has witnessed another spike in Covid-19 infections, with the National Command and Operations Center reporting that 365 out of 747 new cases recorded were detected in the metropolis.

The unusual spike caught the attention of the national decision-making body and a meeting early on Wednesday discussed appropriate measures to contain the spike in cases, geotv reported. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Faisal Sultan reportedly emphasised a smart lockdown, contact tracing and a strict adherence to health protocols.

Meanwhile, Secretary Health Sindh apprised the forum that the administration is monitoring the situation and appropriate administrative actions will be taken after taking into account disease prevalence in consultation with all stakeholders. On Tuesday, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab warned people to practice caution as coronavirus numbers are rising.

Pakistan has started easing coronavirus curbs after infections in the country began to decline, according to government officials. The country's phase-wise reopening of educational institutions will also conclude on Wednesday.

