Kathmandu: Sherpa guide climbs Everest for 26th time

Kathmandu : A Sherpa guide scaled the summit of Mount Everest on Sunday for the 26th time, equalling the record set by a Nepalese guide for the most ascents of the world's highest peak. Pasang Dawa Sherpa, 46, reached the summit (8,849-m peak) on Sunday morning along with a Hungarian climber, according to expedition organiser Imagine Nepal Treks. Dawa, who made his first successful climb in 1998, matched the record number of summits with Kami Rita Sherpa.

Meanwhile, Rita is currently stationed at the Everest base camp and is planning to scale for a record 27th time. Interestingly, Dawa equalled Rita's record in the year that also marks the 70th anniversary of the first ascent of Mount Everest in 1953 by New Zealander Edmund Hillary and his Sherpa guide Tenzing Norgay. Nineteen mountaineers, including five foreigners, reached the summit of the world's highest peak this weekend.