Kenyan leader sacks all cabinet secretaries

Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday dismissed all cabinet secretaries except the deputy president and the prime cabinet secretary who is also the cabinet secretary for foreign and diaspora affairs.

Nairobi: Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday dismissed all cabinet secretaries except the deputy president and the prime cabinet secretary who is also the cabinet secretary for foreign and diaspora affairs.

"I have decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the cabinet secretaries and attorney general of the Cabinet of Kenya except the prime cabinet secretary and the cabinet secretary for foreign and diaspora affairs, and of course, the Office of the Deputy President is not affected in any way," he said in an address to the nation on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said the new Cabinet will be named after extensive consultations across all sectors.

