Laos seeks to fight neglected tropical diseases

Vientiane: Laos health officials and development partners discussed enhancing cooperation in multidisciplinary health research on neglected tropical diseases and innovative approaches in the detection, prevention, control, and treatment of diseases.

During the two-day 14th National Health Research Forum, participants discussed enhancing understanding of emerging and re-emerging diseases to address the pressing need for collaboration of multidisciplinary health research in the context of climate change, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Health on Thursday.

Participants shared evidence, lessons learned, and skills in implementing the best health research by local and international researchers towards improving the quality of healthcare systems.

They discussed best practices in health research, ways to provide evidence to policymakers to ensure correct decision-making, and strengthening local and international research networking, Xinhua news agency reported.

Talks centered on collaboration in multidisciplinary health research on neglected tropical diseases and the tropical disease burden and innovative approaches in the detection, prevention, control and treatment of diseases, mother and child health, and nutrition policy and governance.

The forum, held in Lao capital Vientiane from October 24 to October 25, provided a platform for researchers, policymakers, health practitioners and other experts to share their ideas, experiences and ways of addressing health challenges to ensure that health research takes place in the context of working towards the sustainable development goals related to health.



