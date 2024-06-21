Laos to amend Constitution

Vientiane: The National Committee for the Amendment of the Constitution is reviewing the content of the 2015 Constitution with a view to making revisions to suit Laos' changing circumstances.

The committee will draft amendments from now until the middle of 2025 and has formed a secretariat and subcommittees to support its work, the local newspaper Pasaxon reported on Friday.

In preparation for the process, a meeting took place here on Thursday, when committee members discussed some amendments to be made, including more specific and accurate definitions of certain terms, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting summarised and interpreted the implementation of the 2015 Constitution to identify its strong points, weaknesses, achievements, main problems, and inconsistencies.

Meeting participants considered lessons learned and the various problems arising from the formulation of the 2015 constitution, which will be taken into account when making changes.

Changes to the existing constitution will be made to ensure greater accuracy, completeness and consistency, with the new version being more focused and practical.

Representatives of various bodies contributed opinions and suggested clarifications to the content of the Constitution, while several committee members promised to provide insightful content after holding meetings with other groups.

The committee plans to organise similar evaluation meetings across Laos.