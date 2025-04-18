  • Menu
Kavitha Demands Fairness in Group-1 Exam Process: Urges Cancellation and Transparency

BRS MLC K Kavitha has called for the cancellation of the current Group-1 exam process due to irregularities and a lack of transparency.

BRS MLC K Kavitha has asked the government to cancel the Group-1 exam and redo it. She claims there were irregularities and lack of fairness in the process, which has upset many job seekers.

In a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Kavitha said the Congress government’s mistakes have made it hard for unemployed youth to find hope. Kavitha pointed out several issues with the Group-1 exam process. She mentioned problems like wrong hall tickets, mistakes in attendance, and changes in the number of candidates. She also questioned how 71 candidates from just two coaching centers were able to get Group-1 jobs.

She noted that the Telangana High Court had temporarily stopped appointments, which shows that the concerns are serious.

Kavitha called for the exam process to be canceled and for a new, fair process to be started. She reminded the government of their promise to provide "Water, Funds, and Jobs" to the people.

